Atogwe 'Resting' Knee, Toe Injuries





Free safety Oshiomogho Atogwe sat out practice on Friday, the third session he has missed this week, as he continues to rest knee and toe injuries.

Atogwe is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField.

"I'm hoping to play," he told reporters.

If Atogwe is unable to go, then Reed Doughty would likely start in his place.

Atogwe has been slowed by injury the last three weeks. He sat out the Redskins' Week 7 game at Carolina but returned to action last Sunday vs. Buffalo.

For the season, Atogwe has 30 tackles, a half-sack and one interception.

Both head coach Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett have said Atogwe is doing his best to play through the injuries.