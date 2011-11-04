News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Atogwe 'Resting' Knee, Toe Injuries

Nov 04, 2011 at 06:43 AM
Skins_073AtogweInside.jpg


Free safety Oshiomogho Atogwe sat out practice on Friday, the third session he has missed this week, as he continues to rest knee and toe injuries.

Atogwe is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField.

"I'm hoping to play," he told reporters.

If Atogwe is unable to go, then Reed Doughty would likely start in his place.

Atogwe has been slowed by injury the last three weeks. He sat out the Redskins' Week 7 game at Carolina but returned to action last Sunday vs. Buffalo.

For the season, Atogwe has 30 tackles, a half-sack and one interception.

Both head coach Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett have said Atogwe is doing his best to play through the injuries.

"He has been out there hampered with that one leg, a little bit of a toe, a [sore] hamstring," Shanahan said. "He has played through it. It's one of the reasons why he's resting right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising