Audition Dates - Marching Band Audition Page

Mar 16, 2023 at 01:01 PM
DateEventTime
Saturday, April 15Blind Music Auditions9:00 AM -1:00 PM
Marching Auditions1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Sunday, April 16Blind Music Auditions9:00 AM -1:00 PM
Marching Auditions1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Please sign up for an audition slot at the link provided. We ask that you do not arrive for your audition more than 45 minutes prior to your time slot. A warm-up room will be available.
Please upload a copy of your resume at the link provided. Please include only one resume, so feel free to combine your professional and performance resumes into one.
Please email marchingband@commanders.com with any questions you might have.
Instrument openings for 2023 include:
Alto Saxophone
Tenor Saxophone
Trumpet
Mellophone
Baritone
Trombone
Tuba
Drumline

