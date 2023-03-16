Audition Dates - Marching Band Audition Page

|Date
|Event
|Time
|Saturday, April 15
|Blind Music Auditions
|9:00 AM -1:00 PM
|Marching Auditions
|1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Sunday, April 16
|Blind Music Auditions
|9:00 AM -1:00 PM
|Marching Auditions
|1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Please sign up for an audition slot at the link provided. We ask that you do not arrive for your audition more than 45 minutes prior to your time slot. A warm-up room will be available.
Please upload a copy of your resume at the link provided. Please include only one resume, so feel free to combine your professional and performance resumes into one.
Please email marchingband@commanders.com with any questions you might have.
|Instrument openings for 2023 include:
|Alto Saxophone
|Tenor Saxophone
|Trumpet
|Mellophone
|Baritone
|Trombone
|Tuba
|Drumline