News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Austin Reiter Ready To Battle For Roster Spot

Jun 25, 2015 at 05:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Washington Redskins rookie center Austin Reiter, a seventh-round pick, is ready to challenge for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Austin Reiter needed to find an outlet as he patiently waited to hear word from a team during the final day of the 2015 NFL Draft.

By halfway through the sixth round, Reiter still hadn't heard his name called.

So what did he do?

"I think that whole draft day I had to go in my room by myself," he recently told Redskins.com TV's Larry Michael. "You know, it was just me, my parents and my sister just hanging out at home. Just halfway through, about the sixth round, I kind of went into my room and did my own thing. I had to play my Xbox to get my mind off of it. A lot of anxiety that day, but the phone call was definitely a blessing."

That phone call, of course, came from the Redskins in the seventh round with the 222nd overall pick.

It was the third pick used by the team on an offensive lineman this year, as the organization continues to bolster that unit with young, talented players.

And, like his rookie teammates, Reiter's biggest adjustment has been learning the team's approach and its various calls.

"We had a West Coast style offense at South Florida, the same thing as here, but I think all the terminology Coach [Bill] Callahan has is a big difference for me," he said. "We have a call for just about everything, when in college you'll use a lot of the same calls for different plays and stuff. There's a lot more terminology."

On the field, though, Callahan -- who is in his first season as the Redskins' offensive line coach -- has already improved Reiter's fundamentals in just a short time.

"I think he's great. He certainly is going to get the most out of us," Reiter said. "He likes to grind on the field. Especially in the classroom itself, he stresses the mental game. I think how detailed he is, it's great for us."

Reiter – who is one of three true centers on the roster, along with veteran Kory Lichtensteiger and first-year player Tyler Larsen – actually didn't start playing the positon full-time until his college head coach recommended he get action there.

"When I went to college, when I went to South Florida, Jim Leavitt actually told me that the best position for my size and what I'm good at with my speed, he said I really think you'll be great as a center," he said. "So, when I went to South Florida, that's when I picked [it] up."

Reiter knows Lichtensteiger is locked in as the team's starting center -- a role he has played for three-plus seasons now. So as he continues his development at the position, Reiter says his goal is to, at the very least, make the final 53-man roster this season and see where that leads him in the future.

"I would love to make the 53-man roster," he said. "That's my expectations for sure. I think Kory is a great center in front of me. I would love to be his backup role right now."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Austin Reiter Meets Jeff Bostic For The First Time
-- Austin Reiter Learning A Lot From Callahan, Fellow Rookies

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising