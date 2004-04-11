B. Smith Leaning Toward Retirement

Redskins defensive end Bruce Smith still has not officially announced his retirement from the NFL, but he continues to suggest that his playing days are over.

In an interview on the NFL Network on Wednesday evening, Smith reiterated many of the same remarks he made last December when he first announced he would "more than likely" retire at season's end.

Smith, who will turn 41 in June, told the NFL Network's Rich Eisen that he would "never say never" about returning for a 20th season.

But, added Smith, "I've played 19 years now and I've accomplished so many things at a team level and on a personal level.

"I think it would be befitting if I was able to walk away instead of going out crawling on one leg—I've had a lot of great memories, but I'm leaning towards that."

When asked if the reason he hasn't officially retired is that he still hopes to get another chance at winning a Super Bowl ring, Smith replied: "If you want a definitive answer right here on this show, I probably won't give it to you. But in so many words, I'm going to take it easy and play golf."

Smith made history on Dec. 7 in a Week 15 game against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands when he sacked quarterback Jesse Palmer for his 199th career sack, breaking the NFL's all-time sack record previously held by Reggie White.

Two weeks later, Smith sacked Chicago's Rex Grossman at Soldier Field for his 200th career sack.

In the Dec. 27 season finale against Philadelphia at FedExField, the Redskins held a halftime ceremony honoring Smith and his all-time sack record.

The team presented him with a life-size plaque in his form listing many of the achievements the future Hall of Famer made during his 19-year career.