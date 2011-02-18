Banks Released From Hospital



Wide receiver Brandon Banks was released from the hospital on Friday, six days after suffering a stab wound in an altercation outside of a Washington, D.C., nightclub.

Banks's agent James Gould released the following statement on Friday:

"Brandon Banks was released from Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington [on Friday]. The tube was removed from his chest, and his lung is fully inflated. Brandon should be fully recovered and able to resume offseason training in three to four weeks.

"He will continue to follow up with Redskins team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro throughout this process.

"Brandon would like to thank Dr. Casolaro and all of the nurses at Virginia Hospital Center for their care and all of his fans, teammates and the Redskins family for all of their support."

Banks suffered the injury while defending his friend Christopher Nixon from a knife-wielding assailant, according to Gould. A Lanham, Md., has reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident.