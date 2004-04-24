 Skip to main content
Barrow Agrees to Terms

Apr 24, 2004 at 01:00 PM

The Redskins have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Mike Barrow, the team announced on Thursday. Barrow will be introduced to the media in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Going into his 12th NFL campaign, Barrow has been a steady tackler who brings veteran leadership and experience to the Redskins defense. He stands to replace Jeremiah Trotter at middle linebacker, who remains on the Redskins roster but has been authorized by Gibbs to seek a trade.

The 6-2 and 245 pounder joins the Redskins after playing the last four seasons (2000-03) for NFC-East rival New York Giants. He began his professional career playing his first four seasons for the Houston Oilers organization (1993-1996) and then the Carolina Panthers for three years (1997-1999).

During his career, Barrow has compiled 1,228 tackles (820 solo), 43 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

In 2003, Barrow led the Giants in tackles for the third straight season, setting a career mark with 177 (122 solo). His 177 tackles were not only career-best marks, but Giants franchise-highs.

He also added two sacks and three forced fumbles. Barrow had several remarkable efforts during the 2003 campaign, totaling team-highs with 18 tackles against the Jets (11/2) and 22 tackles versus the Cowboys (9/15).

Barrow joined the NFL as a second-round draft selection (47th overall) by the Houston Oilers in 1993. He played with the Oilers organization for four seasons and started in 16 games for the first time in his career in 1994.

He signed with Carolina in 1996, setting career-highs in sacks during the 1997 season (8.5) and career-highs in tackles in 1998 with 158, before joining the Giants in 2000.

Barrow was a standout linebacker at the University of Miami, tallying 420 tackles (228 solo), seven sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles during his collegiate career. As a senior in 1992, he was team captain, First-team All-America and was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's outstanding linebacker.

