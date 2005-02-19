News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Barrow Hopes to Play vs. Giants

Feb 19, 2005 at 11:13 AM

Middle linebacker Mike Barrow, listed as questionable due to tendinitis in his knee, hopes to be cleared to play on Sunday against the New York Giants, his former team. But the decision will be up to the coaches and trainers, Barrow said.

Barrow continues to increase his daily workload during practices. If he is unable to play, Antonio Pierce would start for the second game in a row.

On Friday, Barrow was asked by a reporter if he had any extra motivation to get back on the field to play because he played in New York from 2000-03.

Barrow replied: "I would want to be out there if I was playing your high school team. Hey, I just want to play. Of course, because I'm coming here from New York, that adds a little more to it, but right now I just want to get on the field and go play."

Barrow missed most of training camp and all five preseason games due to the injury. He has missed only four games in his NFL career and missing playing time is not something to which he is accustomed. If he can play, he would be making his Redskins debut.

Assistant head coach-defense Gregg Williams said there's a chance Barrow could be ready for Sunday.

"There's always a chance he will play, especially against his former team," Williams said.

On Deactivating Players

Joe Gibbs said on Friday that he dislikes deactivating players on game days. Last weekend, he was faced with some difficult decision in deactivating wide receiver Darnerien McCants and running back Rock Cartwright.

"Why do we practice guys all week and then have to drop seven guys?" Gibbs said. "We carried four receivers last week. If you get a couple of player injured, you lose half of your packages. Everybody in the league is probably the same way. Why we are doing that, I don't know.

You're So Heavy

Collectively, the Redskins' average weight is 305.7 pounds, placing them 22nd in the NFL. The team has eight 300-pounders, led by Derrick Dockery at 332 pounds.

The Philadelphia Eagles' average weight is 323.1 pounds, tops in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts' average weight is 296.4, last in the league.

The NFL's heaviest player is Arizona Cardinals guard Leonard Davis, who weighs 384 pounds.

