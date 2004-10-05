News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Barrow to Visit Specialist On Knee

Oct 05, 2004 at 04:37 AM

Linebacker Mike Barrow is expected to visit with a medical specialist this week to get another evaluation on his ailing left knee. Barrow has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the knee and has not played in a preseason or regular season game this season as a result.

"Mike has seen several specialists already, but we're doing every single thing we can within our power to try to see what the problem is and get it fixed," Joe Gibbs said on Monday. "It's one of those things where you figure that, the more people who look at, maybe somebody can come up with something."

Gibbs said the team would approach Barrow's knee tendonitis with patience. The 11-year NFL veteran, who signed with the Redskins last offseason, has been able to increase his workload in practice, but not enough to convince coaches he's healthy enough to play each week.

"We think he's a heck of a football player and we're going to go as far and as long as we can with him," Gibbs said. "I would hope that what would happen there is that he would say, 'It's getting better and better.' That's one scenario. He's working to try and get better, and certainly we're working with him.

Meantime, linebacker LaVar Arrington, who had arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 25, could return to practice this week. His status is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Gibbs said the only notable injury from Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns was to right tackle Ray Brown.

Brown suffered a hamstring injury during the game and was replaced by Kenyatta Jones.

"If I had to guess, I'd say Kenyatta will probably start this week," Gibbs said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

