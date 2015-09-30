Bashaud Breeland Ready To Bounce Back

After a tough outing against the New York Giants, Bashaud Breeland has put it in the past and is focused on what he can do next starting Sunday vs. the Eagles.

In a game of inches, Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland came up just short against the New York Giants last Thursday.

Breeland, a second-year Clemson product, was on the wrong end of an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown reception that was grabbed just past his outstretched arm.

Then in the fourth quarter, one filled with touchdowns, turnovers and wild special teams play, Breeland contested a deep ball, even getting a hand on it.

But the ball would bounce off of Rueben Randle's shoulder and into his hands for a 41-yard touchdown score.

In a sign of frustration, Breeland, who fell down on the play, slapped the ground before heading back to the sideline.

Now nearly a week later, and he's long forgotten about what happened.

"I don't get down on bad plays -- it's a short turn thing for me," he said. "I'm a corner. I'm going to get beat. I'm gonna give out some. I won't make some plays. They get paid too. It's just the nature of the game."

That resiliency is what the coaches love about Breeland.

"We love the way he plays and his competitive nature," said head coach Jay Gruden. "Sometimes you put too much on these guys' plate at a young age and they struggle a little bit. He struggled a little bit last night. He's a very tough minded guy. He's going to learn from this and he's going to come out and compete like this never happened and he's going to challenge receivers and he's going to be a good player for us for a long time."

Breeland's situation with the Redskins in just 18 career games has been one full of movement.

During the first two and a half games of his rookie season, the 2014 fourth-round pick was the team's nickel cornerback.

He was then shifted over to the outside in replacement of an injured DeAngelo Hall.

In 16 games total, Breeland would record 66 tackles with 14 passes defensed and two interceptions, the second of which came against the Philadelphia Eagles that would position the Redskins to hit a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

After serving a one-game suspension during the Redskins' first game of the 2015 season against the Miami Dolphins, Breeland returned to his original position of nickel corner.

But with Hall once again sidelined with an injury, this time to one of his toes, Breeland's role transfers over to the outside.

His nomadic ways play right into his mindset and belief that all you have to do is plug him into the defense and he'll do whatever is needed to succeed.

"I don't consider myself as just an inside or an outside guy," Breeland said. "I feel like I'm an athlete, I can play any position. It was just one of those games [vs. the Giants] where it turned out bad for me. I really have no reason to say why those things happened to me, but all I can do right now is just go back and re-focus."

