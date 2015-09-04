Bashaud Breeland Works Through Kinks Thursday

Seeing his first and only action of the preseason Thursday, Bashaud Breeland wanted to shake off some rust against the Jaguars before he can make his season debut Week 2.
Even if his first play didn't go as planned, Redskins cornerback Bashuad Breeland wanted to get that feeling of playing in a game setting before being allowed to do so during the second week of the regular season.
Breeland, who missed the first three preseason games along with a majority of training camp with an MCL sprain, was on the wrong end of a 40-yard touchdown reception by Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant in Thursday's 2015 preseason finale at FedExField.
"Even after the first play, I was ready and I wanted to jump another one," Breeland told reporters after the game. "I was going to just keep jumping."
Breeland also admitted that his "eyes were bad on a couple of plays" but that it's all part of getting used to game speed again.
While his speedy recovery concluded with extensive action in last night's preseason game, the second-year Clemson product wanted to make sure he also got the mental preparation down as well.
"My adrenaline was flowing and got the best of me a little bit," he said. "I was just ready to be back."
Breeland said that the brace covering his right knee "was kind of hindering me a little bit," but that he'll continue to wear it for safety precautions.
A pleasant surprise as a fourth-round draft selection last season, Breeland was the team's most consistent cornerback and made several big-time plays against division rivals, including some lockdown defense on Dez Bryant in a Monday Night Football Redskins victory and his late-game interception that set up a Week 16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The foundation was laid there, but Breeland said with several new faces and a new defensive coaching staff, he's feeling a cultural difference on the unit.
"I feel like we're coming together," he said. "We brought in a lot of pieces that are really going to help us be good. Everything correlates together. From D-line to DBs, we all help each other out. I mean, it's just the will that we want to win that we are changing the culture around here."
Despite having a full bill of health now, Breeland will not be able to play in the regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins, as he's suspended one game for an off-field incident that took place last year.
Knowing he had yet to play in the preseason -- and knowing he wouldn't be able to play next Sunday -- Breeland was able to see action in a game most players in his position watched from the sidelines without pads on.
"I didn't want to come back Week 2 and just jump back out there," he said. "I wanted to get the rust off today and come back Week 2 ready to go."
RELATED LINKS:
-- Ross Completes Huge Game For Last Impression
-- Brown Caps Preseason With Touchdown
.
.
.