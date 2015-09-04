News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Bashaud Breeland Works Through Kinks Thursday

Sep 04, 2015 at 06:44 AM
bashaud_breeland_2014_615_255.jpg

Seeing his first and only action of the preseason Thursday, Bashaud Breeland wanted to shake off some rust against the Jaguars before he can make his season debut Week 2.

Even if his first play didn't go as planned, Redskins cornerback Bashuad Breeland wanted to get that feeling of playing in a game setting before being allowed to do so during the second week of the regular season.

Breeland, who missed the first three preseason games along with a majority of training camp with an MCL sprain, was on the wrong end of a 40-yard touchdown reception by Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant in Thursday's 2015 preseason finale at FedExField.

"Even after the first play, I was ready and I wanted to jump another one," Breeland told reporters after the game. "I was going to just keep jumping."

Breeland also admitted that his "eyes were bad on a couple of plays" but that it's all part of getting used to game speed again.

While his speedy recovery concluded with extensive action in last night's preseason game, the second-year Clemson product wanted to make sure he also got the mental preparation down as well.

"My adrenaline was flowing and got the best of me a little bit," he said. "I was just ready to be back."

Breeland said that the brace covering his right knee "was kind of hindering me a little bit," but that he'll continue to wear it for safety precautions.

A pleasant surprise as a fourth-round draft selection last season, Breeland was the team's most consistent cornerback and made several big-time plays against division rivals, including some lockdown defense on Dez Bryant in a Monday Night Football Redskins victory and his late-game interception that set up a Week 16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The foundation was laid there, but Breeland said with several new faces and a new defensive coaching staff, he's feeling a cultural difference on the unit.

"I feel like we're coming together," he said. "We brought in a lot of pieces that are really going to help us be good. Everything correlates together. From D-line to DBs, we all help each other out. I mean, it's just the will that we want to win that we are changing the culture around here."

Despite having a full bill of health now, Breeland will not be able to play in the regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins, as he's suspended one game for an off-field incident that took place last year.

Knowing he had yet to play in the preseason -- and knowing he wouldn't be able to play next Sunday  -- Breeland was able to see action in a game most players in his position watched from the sidelines without pads on.

"I didn't want to come back Week 2 and just jump back out there," he said. "I wanted to get the rust off today and come back Week 2 ready to go."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Ross Completes Huge Game For Last Impression
-- Brown Caps Preseason With Touchdown

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising