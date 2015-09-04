Bashaud Breeland Works Through Kinks Thursday

Breeland, who missed the first three preseason games along with a majority of training camp with an MCL sprain, was on the wrong end of a 40-yard touchdown reception by Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant in Thursday's 2015 preseason finale at FedExField.

"Even after the first play, I was ready and I wanted to jump another one," Breeland told reporters after the game. "I was going to just keep jumping."

Breeland also admitted that his "eyes were bad on a couple of plays" but that it's all part of getting used to game speed again.

While his speedy recovery concluded with extensive action in last night's preseason game, the second-year Clemson product wanted to make sure he also got the mental preparation down as well.

"My adrenaline was flowing and got the best of me a little bit," he said. "I was just ready to be back."

Breeland said that the brace covering his right knee "was kind of hindering me a little bit," but that he'll continue to wear it for safety precautions.

A pleasant surprise as a fourth-round draft selection last season, Breeland was the team's most consistent cornerback and made several big-time plays against division rivals, including some lockdown defense on Dez Bryant in a Monday Night Football Redskins victory and his late-game interception that set up a Week 16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The foundation was laid there, but Breeland said with several new faces and a new defensive coaching staff, he's feeling a cultural difference on the unit.

"I feel like we're coming together," he said. "We brought in a lot of pieces that are really going to help us be good. Everything correlates together. From D-line to DBs, we all help each other out. I mean, it's just the will that we want to win that we are changing the culture around here."

Despite having a full bill of health now, Breeland will not be able to play in the regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins, as he's suspended one game for an off-field incident that took place last year.

Knowing he had yet to play in the preseason -- and knowing he wouldn't be able to play next Sunday -- Breeland was able to see action in a game most players in his position watched from the sidelines without pads on.

"I didn't want to come back Week 2 and just jump back out there," he said. "I wanted to get the rust off today and come back Week 2 ready to go."

