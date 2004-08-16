Baxter Undergoes MRI On Knee

Tight end Fred Baxter had a MRI on his sprained right knee on Sunday. It revealed a partially torn tendon and he could be miss at least two weeks, team officials said.

Baxter, a 12-year veteran in his first season with the Redskins, suffered the injury when he was running downfield on a pass route and his knee suddenly buckled from beneath him.

Baxter's injury appeared to be the most serious from Saturday's 23-20 preseason obertime loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Laveranues Coles suffered a bruised right shin and rookie offensive lineman Mark Wilson had a nose injury. Both were scheduled to be evaluated on Sunday.