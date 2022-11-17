'Beginning to pay off': Commanders know what upset win over Eagles could mean

As he has guided Washington this season, Rivera has said that he has used lessons instilled by his mother. Growing up in a military family, Rivera watched his mother become their family's "coach" while his father served in Vietnam. "She had to maintain and that's what I've tried to do," he said earlier this month.

Washington's players have praised Rivera for helping them keep the focus on football. Reaves, who drew on support from Rivera when the safety's mother died a year ago, said the coach "is one of one." Safety Darrick Forrest, responsible for an interception and a fumble recovery in Monday's win, added the coach "never complains" and the team feeds off that energy.

"He's our backbone," Forrest said.

Rivera's teams tend to historically start slow before heating up in the middle of the season — and this year has taken that to the extreme given the circumstances. After starting 1-4, Washington is now 4-1 since then.