Commanders vs. Texans preview | Heading down to H-Town

Nov 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders will go on the road for the second time in as many weeks to take on the Houston Texans. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

WATCH: FOX

  • Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
  • Robert Smith (analyst)
  • Jen Hale (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders will play their second straight road game for the first time this season.
  • Washington is 2-3 all-time against the Texans, including a 1-1 mark on the road. Washington last traveled to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 1 of the 2014 season.
  • Washington last played Houston in Week 11 of the 2018 season.
  • Washington will finish up their AFC South slate at Houston and is looking to go 3-1 against the division this season.
  • Washington is 6-3 in the month of November dating back to 2020. Their six wins are tied for the second-most in the NFC during that span.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Houston:

  • Head coach Lovie Smith (1st season in Houston)
  • Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Frank Ross (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (372)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (737)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (2)

Houston:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Davis Mills (1,975)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Davis Mills (11)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Dameon Pierce (772)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Dameon Pierce (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Brandin Cooks (391)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Chris Moore and TE O.J. Howard (2)
  • Tackles -- S Jonathan Owens (80)
  • Sacks -- DE Jerry Hughes (8)
  • Interceptions -- S Jalen Pitre (2)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 25th (324.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 24th (19.1 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 22nd (211.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-29th (32)
  • Rushing offense -- 20th (112.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 23rd (37.7%)
  • Total defense -- T-10th (324.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 15th (21.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 15th (212.7 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 16th (24)
  • Rushing defense -- 12th (111.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-6th (34.7%)
  • Time of possession -- 1st (32:30)
  • Turnover differential -- T-21st (-2)

Houston:

  • Total offense --29th (301.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 28th (16.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 24th (199.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-20th (23)
  • Rushing offense -- 26th (101.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 30th (31.0%)
  • Total defense -- 30th (394.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 20th (23.0 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 16th (212.9 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 17th (22)
  • Rushing defense -- 32nd (181.8 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-23rd (42.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 29th (28:29)
  • Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)

