Commanders vs. Texans preview | Heading down to H-Town

The Washington Commanders will go on the road for the second time in as many weeks to take on the Houston Texans.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 20
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
WATCH: FOX
- Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
- Robert Smith (analyst)
- Jen Hale (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will play their second straight road game for the first time this season.
- Washington is 2-3 all-time against the Texans, including a 1-1 mark on the road. Washington last traveled to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 1 of the 2014 season.
- Washington last played Houston in Week 11 of the 2018 season.
- Washington will finish up their AFC South slate at Houston and is looking to go 3-1 against the division this season.
- Washington is 6-3 in the month of November dating back to 2020. Their six wins are tied for the second-most in the NFC during that span.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Houston:
- Head coach Lovie Smith (1st season in Houston)
- Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Frank Ross (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (372)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (737)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
- Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (5.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (2)
Houston:
- Passing Yards -- QB Davis Mills (1,975)
- Passing TDs -- QB Davis Mills (11)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Dameon Pierce (772)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Dameon Pierce (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Brandin Cooks (391)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Chris Moore and TE O.J. Howard (2)
- Tackles -- S Jonathan Owens (80)
- Sacks -- DE Jerry Hughes (8)
- Interceptions -- S Jalen Pitre (2)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 25th (324.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (19.1 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (211.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-29th (32)
- Rushing offense -- 20th (112.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 23rd (37.7%)
- Total defense -- T-10th (324.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 15th (21.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 15th (212.7 YPG)
- Sacks -- 16th (24)
- Rushing defense -- 12th (111.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- T-6th (34.7%)
- Time of possession -- 1st (32:30)
- Turnover differential -- T-21st (-2)
Houston:
- Total offense --29th (301.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 28th (16.6 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 24th (199.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-20th (23)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (101.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 30th (31.0%)
- Total defense -- 30th (394.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 20th (23.0 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 16th (212.9 YPG)
- Sacks -- 17th (22)
- Rushing defense -- 32nd (181.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- T-23rd (42.2%)
- Time of possession -- 29th (28:29)
- Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)