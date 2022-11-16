From the booth | The top 5 outcomes under Ron Rivera, so far..

I'm not going to pretend that I knew Monday Night was coming, that the Commanders wouldn't just win, but harken back to the days of the Hogs exerting their will with a modern Riggo drill.

But I will say I'm not surprised that Rivera's team morphed into that imposing unit. For two-plus years, his teams get better, win close games and often look like the more physical group.

The Monday Night win over Philadelphia represents to me the best win of the Rivera era so far. And I want to stress so far. When on Tuesday his message to the media was not to act like they've arrived, if his team proves there are other levels to go, then we honestly don't know what they are capable of. What they did accomplish was their annual message game which is you better take us seriously. In that vein, here are the top five games of the Rivera era.

No. 5: Taylor Heinicke almost takes down the GOAT

I'll hear an argument that this belongs higher on the list but it also ended the Commanders season. It was as close to a football miracle as you can get.