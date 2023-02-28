BHM Spotlights - Terry Roy

Time at the Commanders: 1 year, 10 months

Describe what you do with the organization. What's your favorite part about what you do?

"My team and I oversee our suite book of business. We have about 200 suites in the building and about half of those are filled with annual suite partners, so some of our highest-spending accounts – companies, high net worth individuals – make up that group. My favorite part is providing curated, special experiences for these clients that maybe money can't buy – meeting the alumni, players and coaches for example, those cooler things that we can extend to them."

What inspires you to come to work each day?

"It's my people. It's my team. Because I'm a leader and I oversee a small team here, I love being able to invest in folks and figure out how we can achieve their specific individual goals together. I'm always thinking about my team, how I can get the most out of them and how I can help them accomplish what they want to accomplish. That's what gets me going every single day."

What's a work-related accomplishment that you're really proud of?

"Despite facing some headwinds, we were a department that hit our OKR (objectives and key results) this year. These were set out by Jason Wright and leadership and included stabilizing the suites business and doubling our contractually obligated income. I'm really proud of this group for working hard and fighting through those challenges, and I'm sure it's only going to grow next year."

What motivated you to want to join the B.E.N. leadership team?

"For me it's about looking to pull other minorities forward who are fighting to rise the ranks in sports. I think back to when I joined the Commanders and how Jason was the only African American president in the NFL. He was one of the aspirational people that looked like me, that I could relate to, and that just really stuck with me. Being in the role I'm at here, I'm asking myself, 'how can I extend mentorship?' or 'how can I extend leadership?' to help this next generation in a way similar to what Jason did for me."

What is a current, past or future B.E.N. project or initiative that has excited you?