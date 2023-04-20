Bieniemy: Andrew Wylie, Nick Gates bring experience, versatility to Commanders' O-Line

Wylie, 28, and Gates, 27, have played a combined 4,206 snaps, and between the two of them, they have spent time at every position on the offensive line. What's more, they have started a total of 89 games with 115 appearances.

Wylie, who first met Bieniemy back in 2018 after bouncing between the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, was one of the players Bieniemy vouched for when free agency began. He found a more consistent position by earning the starting right tackle job in 2022, but prior to that, he started at left and right guard in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Wylie's play wasn't always pretty, Bieniemy said, but when the Chiefs needed him to play his best, he lived up to those expectations.

"One thing I love about Andrew, not only does he bring experience from a player's point of view, but he also brings some resilience that can help young players that are trying to develop and become the players that they want to be," Bieniemy said. "He can help them to grow as well."

Wylie has not hinted at where he will play on the Commanders' offensive line, despite reporters trying to get an answer out of him during his introductory press conference. Instead, Wylie replied that he is ready to compete, regardless of what position he's at.