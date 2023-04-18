Paulsen's prospects | TCU G Steve Avila

Foot speed and quickness may seem like a small thing for a position that has historically been defined by physicality and toughness. However, athleticism has become more important at the position. Avila isn't the most athletic guard in this class; his foot speed and bend would allow the team that selects him to live in two worlds.

Offenses generally fall into two buckets: those that run gap scheme runs coupled with drop back pass, and those that run outside zone married with play pass.

The gap scheme teams traditionally run more drop back passes because play action passes off gap scheme runs are less effective. As a result, gap scheme teams tend to look for larger guards that can move defenders vertically on double teams.