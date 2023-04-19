News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sam Howell wants to give 'everything I got' to be starting QB

Apr 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Howell
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

A lot has changed for Sam Howell as he begins preparations for his second season.

Last year, the quarterback was making his final preparations for the NFL Draft after a successful stint at North Carolina. About two weeks later, he was at the Washington Commanders' training facility in Ashburn, Virginia, going through rookie minicamp. While some had projected him to be taken with a Day 2 pick, he slid all the way to the fifth round, and with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the roster, there was no doubt that Howell would slide in as the third signal-caller on the depth chart.

Now, as Washington goes through the first few days of its offseason workout program, Howell has a legitimate shot to be the Commanders' starting quarterback with coach Ron Rivera giving him every opportunity to do so. That is quite the shift, but Howell is looking to make the most of it.

"That's what I've been trying to do ever since I got here is get into this opportunity," Howell told senior vice president of broadcasting Julie Donaldson. "So, I'm definitely going to try to do everything I can to take advantage of it."

Howell, who collected several program records at North Carolina, never doubted that he could play in the NFL, and the fact that he led the NFL in passing yards during the preseason gave an inkling of credence to that assertion. But with Wentz as the definitive starter and Heinicke as the primary backup, Howell had to sit and learn for most of the year.

Howell was grateful for his time on the sideline learning from Wentz and Heinicke, but he still hoped for a chance to prove himself at some point during his rookie season. That came in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, and his 204 total yards and two total touchdowns in a 26-6 win were enough to earn him a chance to compete for the starting job in 2023.

While Howell's first start was one of the few glimpses that fans had of his skill set, his growth was not surprising to general manager Martin Mayhew.

"I would say we've been very impressed with Sam Howell from start to finish," Mayhew said at the league owners meetings in March. "We saw him from the time that we drafted him last April. We saw him at rookie minicamp, saw him at OTA's, saw him at training camp, saw him practice the entire season, saw him go out and beat the playoff team in his first start. We feel very, very confident in Sam Howell."

Related Links

Thanks to a combination of what he did on the field last year and the confidence he has gotten from Rivera and Mayhew, Howell is ready for whatever his second season will bring.

"I just feel a lot better coming into this year knowing that I learned a lot last year, and I know a lot of stuff now that I didn't know then," Howell said.

In order for Howell to earn the starting job, though, he will need to learn a new offense that assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy brought with him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Howell has never been in a West Coast scheme, but he is excited for the challenge of diving into the new system and soaking up as much knowledge as he can from Bieniemy.

"I expect a lot from him," Howell said of Bieniemy. "I know he is going to bring the energy. He's going to hold us to a high standard, and he's going to hold us accountable. For me, as a player, that's what I want in my coach."

At the same time, Howell will also be competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett, who joins the Commanders after a recent stint with the Cleveland Browns. His initial impressions of his fellow quarterback: Brissett is knowledgeable and a great teammate.

"He's been around some really good quarterbacks, and he's a really good quarterback himself, so just being able to pick his brain and have open ears to whatever information he has to offer, I'm super excited to work with him."

Like many quarterbacks, it has been a dream of Howell's to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and now, after a year of being patient, he is poised to make that a reality.

And he doesn't intend to waste it.

"This organization is going to get everything I got," Howell said. "I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have."

Related Content

news

10 third-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 2

The Commanders have the No. 97 overall pick in the third round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 2 grades who could be available.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down the top O-Line prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

news

Paulsen's prospects | TCU G Steve Avila

Over the next few weeks, Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen will be breaking down some prospect that have stood out to me in my analysis of the Commanders' positions of need. Next up is TCU guard Steve Avila.

news

Terry McLaurin expresses gratitude, excitement in being named DC Touchdown Club's Washington Metro Player of the Year

For the way he has been "a model of excellence and consistency," the Commanders wide receiver was honored on April 13 as DC Touchdown Club's Washington Metro Pro Player of the Year. In being given the award, McLaurin joined Washington Legends Doug Williams, Darrell Green, Joe Jacoby and others who have been paid special recognition by the organization.

news

10 fourth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The Commanders have the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available.

news

Commanders re-sign S Jeremy Reaves

Reaves, who has been with the team since 2018, proved himself as one of the league's best special teams players this season after earning a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for the first time in his career.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who PFF's Sam Monson has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Oklahoma's Anton Harrison.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin offseason workout program

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 17, 2023.

news

10 fifth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The Commanders have the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available.

news

2023 NFL Draft attendees announced

Seventeen of college football's top prospects will be in attendance for the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

news

Wake Up Washington | A veteran presence in Washington's QB room

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Advertising