Sam Howell wants to give 'everything I got' to be starting QB

Howell, who collected several program records at North Carolina, never doubted that he could play in the NFL, and the fact that he led the NFL in passing yards during the preseason gave an inkling of credence to that assertion. But with Wentz as the definitive starter and Heinicke as the primary backup, Howell had to sit and learn for most of the year.

Howell was grateful for his time on the sideline learning from Wentz and Heinicke, but he still hoped for a chance to prove himself at some point during his rookie season. That came in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, and his 204 total yards and two total touchdowns in a 26-6 win were enough to earn him a chance to compete for the starting job in 2023.

While Howell's first start was one of the few glimpses that fans had of his skill set, his growth was not surprising to general manager Martin Mayhew.