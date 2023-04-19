10 third-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 2

Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion

Saldiveri is one of the best offensive linemen that the Sun Belt has to offer this year. After not allowing a sack, he earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors and was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Saldiveri was a three-year starter for Old Dominion and made program history as the first offensive lineman to score a touchdown.

Carter Warren, T, Pittsburgh

Standing at nearly 6-foot-6, Warren was a team captain for Pittsburgh and started in 2018 as well as 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury in 2022. He does have some technical issues, such as playing too high, that will need to be worked out, but the right coach could develop him into a competent starter at some point in his career.

Jaelyn Duncan, T, Maryland