|## #77 Bill Brundige Defensive End
|1970-77
|Attended the University of Colorado… Named first-team All-American in 1969… Drafted by Washington in the second round, 43rd overall pick, of the 1970 NFL draft… Played his whole career (107 games) with the Redskins… Helped lead the Redskins to the 1972 Super Bowl vs. Miami… Considers the Redskins/Dallas Cowboys rivalry some of his fondest memories.
|
Bill Brundige
Oct 28, 2010 at 09:13 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.