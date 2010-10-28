News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

## #77 Bill Brundige Defensive End 1970-77
Attended the University of Colorado… Named first-team All-American in 1969… Drafted by Washington in the second round, 43rd overall pick, of the 1970 NFL draft… Played his whole career (107 games) with the Redskins… Helped lead the Redskins to the 1972 Super Bowl vs. Miami… Considers the Redskins/Dallas Cowboys rivalry some of his fondest memories.

