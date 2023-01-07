'Love conquers all': Bill and Stephanie Johnson share joys, struggles of being a Commanders-Cowboys couple

Stephanie and Bill's relationship began in 2019 after meeting through Bill's cousin. At the time, she was living in Georgia, and he was living in Texas, so they got know each other at first through many hours on the phone.

It was in an early conversation that the two learned about one another's fandom. They were having a playful debate, talking about Washington's and Dallas' respective players and, before Stephanie knew it, the call was over. Bill had hung up the phone.

"I got frustrated a little bit," he recalled. "Then she called me and said, 'Did you hang up on me?' I said 'No, the phone dropped,' but yeah, I hung up on her."

"He asked for someone who liked sports, someone who he could go to sporting events with," Stephanie said of that moment of reckoning, "But, he got more than what he asked for."

The tension continued in person. In 2019, Bill, a Commanders season ticket holder, took Stephanie to the Washington-Dallas game at FedExField for their first rivalry matchup in person.

"He almost put me out the stadium," Stephanie joked.

Bill looks back at the memories of the day with some pain.