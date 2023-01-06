3 keys to Washington upsetting the Cowboys in Week 18

3. Who are some younger players you want to see more of this week?

Logan: There are two in the tight end room and one in the secondary. Armani Rogers and Cole Turner have played a lot and performed well as blockers, but I would love to see what these big young athletes can do with more opportunities in the passing game.

Turner flashed elite hands and body control in camp. Seeing him compete for and consistently win 50/50 balls int the red zone got me excited for him as situational pass-catcher in the season. Obviously, that didn't work out, but maybe there is an opportunity to see what his future could look like in this offense.

Rodgers is also an interesting one. Every time he has touched the ball, something special seems to happen. His combination of size and speed puts him in rarified air from an athletic trait's standpoint. Someone on the staff told me they thought he could play wide receiver. After watching him grow at the position, I understand why they said that. I know he is nursing an injury and might not play, but I would love to see him get a couple of targets and see those explosive traits at work.