Five takeaways from Josh Harris' end of season press conference

4. He wants to take the right steps toward creating a championship franchise.

Harris made his intentions clear from the moment he stepped up to the podium for the first time last July. He wants to turn the Commanders into a championship franchise, and he's willing to take the necessary steps to get there.

He also knows that takes time.

"Obviously, if we could write the script, it would be a quick turnaround," Harris said. "But on the other hand, you have to make long term decisions and do things one percent at a time, one athlete at a time. Sometimes, they take longer."

That goes back to Harris and the ownership group's goal of creating an elite franchise. Several teams have had temporary success, but organizations like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are in Super Bowl contention because they take their time to make the right decisions.

"I find that when you do things quickly, sometimes you set yourself back," Harris said. "And so, my orientation is to make the right decisions and let the timeframe take its own course. I mean, obviously, I want a winning franchise quickly, but on the other hand, for me it's about making the right decisions."