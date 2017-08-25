Bobby Beathard Named Contributor Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

"I'd…come in [to Redskins Park] Monday and look at the film with the coaches and then I'd be on the road and get back Friday," Beathard said last year. "I had an agreement with the owner that I would come back. I didn't stay out for college games, because we'd always get the film in those days and tapes later of those games so we could review them more closely rather than watching six players in a game when you don't get to re-run it when you're there live."

"Well my philosophy was always, when we go out to the college and look at the tapes, the agreement we had with our coaches was once we draft these guys forget the round number," Beathard said. "When they all come from training camp you treat them the same like they're all first rounders and we would just evaluate the players. Like Darrell Green, for example. We had him way higher than the last pick in the draft, last pick in the first round, but we were worried about somebody taking him. But at the same time, we are also thinking his size would keep a lot of teams away from him and it did."