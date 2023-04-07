Bobby Engram praises Dotson's rookie season, wants to help WR take step forward in Year 2

Dotson tweaked his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys, and it was a lingering issue that sidelined him from Weeks 5-9. At the time of his injury, Dotson was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league (4), and while Dotson eventually returned to form, it took three games, during which he only made two catches for 27 yards, to do so.

So, staying healthy will be a point of emphasis for Dotson as he goes through the offseason. If he does, Dotson could have an even bigger impact in 2023.

"You can always get better," Engram said. "And I think that's part of the longevity," Engram said. "You figure out no matter where you are in your development, it's up to me as a coach, us as a staff, and then the player has to put the work in. You never stop getting better, and to me, that's exciting."

Once Dotson gets back in the building, Engram wants to make sure he is maximizing Dotson's talent. He'll have a plan for how to do that with the second-year pro as well as the entire position group.