Paulsen's prospects | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Another thing that I love is how challenging Maryland's scheme was for its corners. He was put in high leverage, man-to-man, one-on-one situations with comparatively little help on every snap. You usually must watch multiple games just to get a feel for a cornerback, especially if they are in off coverage 50-60% of the time like Porter and Forbes. With Banks, one game is enough. He is in press against some of the best wide receivers in the nation on a down to down basis. As an evaluator, you immediately see his competitiveness and athleticism.

Which brings me to how he fits in Washington. Washington is a zone team on paper, running Cover 3, and Cover 6 predominantly, and since Jack Del Rio’s arrival has been one of the more zone heavy teams in the NFL. However, Washington does not play traditional zone coverage like you see on Madden, all players dropping to their respective spots. They play a match zone, which combines man and zone principles.

Obviously, Bank's ability in man-to-man coverage would elevate the match coverage's that Del Rio likes to call. The development of Benjamin St-Juste is evidence of why that man skill set is so important.