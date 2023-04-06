News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Paulsen's prospects | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Apr 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
roster placeholder
Logan Paulsen

Team Analyst

AP22331799402009
Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The following analysis does not reflect the opinions of the Washington Commanders unless specified in a direct quote.

The Washington Commanders are inching closer to the NFL Draft, and I have some thoughts on the players who could be available to them with the No. 16 overall pick.

Over the next few weeks, I will be breaking down some prospect that have stood out to me in my analysis of the Commanders' positions of need. We'll start at the cornerback position, specifically with Maryland's Deonte Banks.

Related Links

Summary

Deonte Banks leads the second-tier corners in my evaluation, falling in the same group as Emmanuel Forbes and Joey Porter Jr. The fact that they are in the same tier means I would be happy if the Commanders drafted any of them, but after watching a lot of film, I find myself leaning ever so slightly towards Banks.

Banks is physically special. He has good size for a corner, standing at 6-foot and weighting in at 197 pounds, and he moves exceptionally well for a man of that size. His 4.35 40 time is evidence of his raw horsepower, but being athletic for a corner encompasses more than that. Banks has excellent feet, can turn effortlessly with receivers and get to that straight line speed with little build up.

He is far from a perfect prospect -- at times he gets handsy at the catch point, accruing eight penalties last year -- he loses the ball in the air and has some ugly losses against the dynamic receiving group at Ohio State.

Which begs the question: why am I so high on him?

I love the player, his approach and his mindset. When I am watching corners, I often watch how they tackle and take on blocks. This is an aspect of a corner's game that is often underdeveloped. Banks is not an amazing tackler by linebacker or safety standards, but he is willing, physical and often eager to tackle. This tells me that he loves football and will continue to improve.

Another thing that I love is how challenging Maryland's scheme was for its corners. He was put in high leverage, man-to-man, one-on-one situations with comparatively little help on every snap. You usually must watch multiple games just to get a feel for a cornerback, especially if they are in off coverage 50-60% of the time like Porter and Forbes. With Banks, one game is enough. He is in press against some of the best wide receivers in the nation on a down to down basis. As an evaluator, you immediately see his competitiveness and athleticism.

Which brings me to how he fits in Washington. Washington is a zone team on paper, running Cover 3, and Cover 6 predominantly, and since Jack Del Rio’s arrival has been one of the more zone heavy teams in the NFL. However, Washington does not play traditional zone coverage like you see on Madden, all players dropping to their respective spots. They play a match zone, which combines man and zone principles.

Obviously, Bank's ability in man-to-man coverage would elevate the match coverage's that Del Rio likes to call. The development of Benjamin St-Juste is evidence of why that man skill set is so important.

However, the system would also benefit Banks. In Bank's limited snaps of pure zone, he shows an understanding of how to match concepts and force players to his help. Imagine the production a player like Banks could have if every snap wasn't so high leverage. He could play with his eyes to the quarter back and use his athleticism and size to close throwing windows and create turnovers. To me, it is an exiting proposition.

Player Comparison

Jamel Dean

Strengths

  • Size
  • athleticism
  • Physicality
  • Difficulty of scheme

Weaknesses

  • Complacent with his feet at LOS at times
  • Eight Penalties last year can get too handsy
  • Still getting comfortable in zone coverage
  • Can be overly aggressive on double moves
  • Still developing anticipation of routes relies too much on athleticism

Related Content

news

Commanders players reflect on 2022 season, gear up for future

In the first episode of "Commanders Log," the players take a look back on the resiliency and unity that they displayed last season.

news

Pritchard impressed by Howell, says QB's traits 'jump off the screen'

The Washington Commanders' new quarterbacks coach is excited to work with Sam Howell as he tries to earn the role as the team's starting quarterback.

news

D.C. ceremony honoring his father Eugenio, other veterans 'very humbling' for Rivera

The playing of Taps in front of the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., was part of a moment paying tribute to Rivera, recipient of the 2022 Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA, and his father Eugenio Rivera, a 32-year Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders enter the final stages of draft prep

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports' Will Brinson has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Alabama safety Brian Branch.

news

Pro Day watch | Prospects make final case to scouts before draft

Commanders.com has been breaking down who stood out during their pro days.

news

Wake Up Washington | Drafting for need vs. the best player available

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April, 2023.

news

Free agency moves give Commanders flexibility for 'best player available' in NFL Draft

Ron Rivera expressed confidence in Washington's signings during free agency, saying that by addressing positions that needed depth, the Commanders have opened up more opportunities for themselves when the NFL Draft starts on April 27.

news

No matter the city they've settled in or the demands of their lives, Stephanie Rivera keeps a focus on women's sports

Stephanie's experiences as a woman in sport have had a significant impact on her life and values

news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a closer look at the Commanders QB room

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 31, 2023.

news

Kiper sees 'a lot' of value at LB in Days 2 & 3 of draft

The linebacker position is not considered to be one that is full of first-round prospects, but there are some later in the draft that could help the Washington Commanders address an area of need.

Advertising