Commanders players reflect on 2022 season, gear up for future

The Commanders had to do a lot of that in 2022, and Young is familiar with finding ways to push through adversity. Young went through a long recovery process after tearing his ACL and patella tendon in 2021 that prevented him from playing until Week 16 of the 2022 season. Young ended up playing more snaps than expected in those three games, but the months between being taken off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his return on Christmas Eve in San Francisco were full of tedious rehab and reflection.

Young was not the only one to deal with tribulations. Robinson was shot twice in the leg in Washington, D.C., after putting together a strong rookie training camp. Robinson missed the first four games of the season, and while he eventually became the team's lead back, it took time for him to regain the momentum he had built in August.

There were several other obstacles, including a change at quarterback in Week 6, but Young, Robinson and their teammates credit the unity that was shown throughout the year for helping them endure the hardships.

"This team is very united," Robinson said. "It's a very passionate locker room, a fun locker room. Everybody in the locker room gets along, just finds some type of way to have some type of connection with each other. That goes a long way when we had to work with each other ...Guys always maintained positive energy."

Young felt something similar as he went through his rehab to get healthy and return to the field. His teammates all saw the work he was putting in to help them, and he appreciated all the support they gave him.