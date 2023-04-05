Pritchard impressed by Howell, says QB's traits 'jump off the screen'

Pritchard said "it's very exciting" to work with a player like Howell, who was projected to be a Day 2 pick in 2022 after breaking numerous school records at North Carolina before falling to the fifth round. His time getting to know Howell personally has been brief so far, but he has gotten "rave reviews" about the person, teammate and competitor Howell has proven himself to be over the course of a year with the Commanders.

Pritchard has already seen that Howell can put together a winning performance. While there were some clear rookie growing pains in Week 18, there was also evidence of growth from sitting and learning behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Now, Pritchard wants to help Howell play with confidence and be decisive while getting more experience.