Bradford Banta Named Saints' Special Teams Coordinator

The New Orleans Saints on Tuesday that they have hired Bradford Banta as the team's special teams coordinator.

Banta, 46, spent the last three seasons as the Washington Redskins' assistant special teams coordinator after joining Jay Gruden's staff prior to the start of the 2014 season.

With Banta on staff, kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Tress Way have ascended to near the top of their respective positions, while long snapper Nick Sundberg is consistent with his snaps.

Way – who signed with the Redskins late during the 2014 season – became the first member of the Redskins to lead the NFL in punting for a season since Sam Baker in 1958 during his debut year in Washington, as his 40.0-yard net punting average was the highest by a Redskins punter in records dating back to 1976, surpassing Matt Turk's mark of 39.2 net yards set in both 1996 and 1997.

Hopkins, meanwhile, finished the 2016 season with 34 field goal makes – setting a new franchise record that was previously set by Mark Moseley (33 in 1983) – and his 138 points ranks fourth on the franchise's single-season scoring list.

In two seasons with the Redskins, he's also averaged more than 62 yards on kickoffs with 117 touchbacks.

During the 2016 season, Jamison Crowder also had a breakout year as a punt returner, as the Pro Bowl alternate finished the season with a 12.1-yard punt return average, the best by a member of the Redskins since 2001 (12.5, Eric Metcalf).