Breaking down all of Emmanuel Forbes' pick-sixes

Dec. 31, 2020, vs. Tulsa

Forbes didn't have to wait another two months for his next turnover. This one came against Tulsa during the Armed Forces Bowl, and there is a legitimate argument that Mississippi State wouldn't have secured the 28-26 victory without him.

Mississippi State was clinging to a 14-13 lead in the third quarter, but the 6-2 Hurricane had just crossed into Bulldogs territory with a 12-yard pass to Malik Rodgers. On the next play, quarterback Zach Smith aired it out near the Bulldogs' 10-yard line, and Forbes was there to grab the pass himself and maneuver his way 90 yards to the end zone.

There was some confusion after Forbes had jogged into the end zone, though; the Bulldogs had been penalized for an illegal block below the waist. Mississippi State still got the ball, but the drive would start 15 yards back from where the foul had taken place.

There was a problem: Mississippi State had not actually committed a penalty on the play. The foul had come from a Tulsa player, who tried to get in the way of a Mississippi State player on the field. The foul was then switched to Tulsa, and Forbes' touchdown was reinstated.