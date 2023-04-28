Five things to know about CB Emmanuel Forbes

2. He was a three-way player in high school.

Forbes has been an athletic player for his entire playing career dating all the way back to his days at Grenada High School in Mississippi. He was a receiver, defensive back and a returner, and for the entire four seasons he was there, he was a spark plug for the Chargers.

The numbers Forbes put up on defense should not be a surprise. He recorded 49 tackles as a receiver with eight interceptions -- two returned for touchdowns -- and 12 pass breakups. But Forbes was also a solid wideout, using his sub-4.4 speed to rack up 499 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Forbes also believes that his time as a receiver has helped him become a better defender.

"I had a knack for the ball, honestly. And it just translated over to the DB position if I feel like I can get my hands on him and try to go pick it. So that just helped me out a lot."