Brent Vieselmeyer helped start a high school powerhouse at Valor Christian

Brent Vieselmeyer had one thought when asked by a group of parents if he wanted to be part of their efforts to start Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado: "Absolutely not."

Vieselmeyer, who was the defensive coordinator for Orange Lutheran High School at the time, had no intention of leaving Southern California. He had never left the state, other than to go on vacation, and his wife grew up down the street from him.

Nevertheless, he gave the opportunity its due diligence. He said he would interview for the head coaching job for the new high school and do some consulting for them, but that's about as far as it would go.

Vieselmeyer jokes that he doesn't know how he was talked into it; perhaps it was the snowstorm that kept him in Colorado for a week longer than he intended when he drove out to visit the area, giving the school a few extra days to pitch him the job.

By the time Vieselmeyer left, he was the Eagles' first head coach. For Valor Christian, it was the origin story for a powerhouse that has won eight state titles, the most recent coming in 2018. For Vieselmeyer, it was the chance to mold a program from the ground up and create an unforgettable experience.