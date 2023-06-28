Terry McLaurin ranked among ESPN's biggest draft steals of the last decade

And let's not forget about his ability to make contested catches. Per PFF, he has 68 in his career with a contested catch rate of 56.6%

All those stats are reasons why McLaurin received a contract extension last year.

"It says a lot about not only this organization and their belief in me, but I think...it says a lot about the person that I've tried to be since day one being here, handling myself professionally and being a competitor and a leader and just being everything they want in a player," McLaurin said after signing his extension. "The more people you can have that are leaders, competitive, unselfish, great players, you're gonna have a really strong culture and a really strong team."

McLaurin has already left a strong impression on his new offensive coordinator, too.

"Ultimate professional. Does a hell of a job of showing up to work every single day," Eric Bieniemy said. "You want everybody to be like Terry. Terry works his tail off. He sets an example by his work ethics and what he does. He's also a man of his word."

McLaurin is already considered to be one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. He is 269 yards away from being 10th among Washington players in career receiving yards, and he is the first Washington receiver since Henry Ellard to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's set to make history again, as no Washington receiver has ever reached the 1,000-yard mark in four consecutive seasons.