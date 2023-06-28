Three of Ron Rivera's biggest takeaways from Washington's offseason

The West Coast offense will help get players the ball more effectively.

Bieniemy didn't just bring a new practice routine with him to Washington. He also brought in a version of the West Coast offense that the Kansas City Chiefs have used during their championship runs of the last few years.

All offensive concepts are the same in the NFL, so it's not like the Commanders are learning a completely new set of routes or running plays. The terminology, however, is vastly different, which is why Rivera called this offseason "more of a learning process."

Once the players get a firmer grasp on the system, the hope is that Bieniemy's version of the West Coast offense will do a better job of setting up their players for success.

"One thing you saw during their [the Chiefs] playoff run was...how they got the ball into their playmakers' hands so quickly," Rivera said. "How they relied so much on the underneath passing game, how they relied on just dumping the ball off to the back. ...And when you get these playmakers that we have in space, good things can happen."

Washington has an arsenal of players that thrive on short area quickness. Their top receivers -- Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson -- all possess that skill and can create separation at the line of scrimmage because of it. At running back, players like Antonio Gibson know how to work in space and use their speed to work through defenses.

When executed correctly, the system also takes some pressure off the quarterback by giving him quick decisions. Howell does have the arm strength to launch passes downfield, when necessary, but he also showed he has the accuracy and touch to be effective with short and intermediate passes.