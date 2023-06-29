One burning question about Washington's linebackers ahead of the 2023 season

Both Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio challenged Davis last season, saying that they needed more out of him. He responded well to that criticism by operating better in traffic, which he showed in a tackle for loss on third-and-goal against the Indianapolis Colts; improving his ability to rush quarterbacks, recording sacks on Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts; and using his athleticism to close the gap on pass-catchers in coverage.

"We had more splash plays and less, 'What the heck are you doing' plays," Del Rio said. "And we need that trend to continue."

With Cole Holcomb now playing for the Steelers, Washington needed another player to help call the defense on the field. They believe they have that in Cody Barton, who is coming off a career-high 136 tackles. He worked with the backups during OTAs, but that was mostly because the team wanted him to get a better grasp of the defense before he started calling plays. His coaches saw enough to get them excited about what he could be in their system.

"He was a green dot guy, he was making the calls," said general manager Martin Mayhew. "We think he's an ascending guy. I think he has a lot of upsides and we're looking forward to working with him."

And the Commanders believe they get more out of Barton than what was a highly productive season with the Seahawks.