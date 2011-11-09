News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brown Sidelined With Groin Injury

Nov 09, 2011 at 08:06 AM
Right tackle Jammal Brown sat out practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Brown suffered the injury midway through last Sunday's game vs. San Francisco. He was replaced in the lineup by Sean Locklear.

Asked about Brown's status, head coach Mike Shanahan said: "You just don't know with a groin. Jammal is a pretty tough guy and when he misses plays during the game, you know it's fairly serious because he normally doesn't miss plays."

If Brown can't play this Sunday vs. Miami, then Locklear would likely start in his place.

Meantime, left tackle Trent Williams was full-go in Wednesday's practice.

Williams returned to action in the San Francisco game after missing two weeks with a high ankle sprain.

