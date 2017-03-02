Bruce Allen Looking Forward To Future With Kirk Cousins

"It's unusual when you have two new coordinators who were already on the staff," Allen said. "That's what we want to do. We want to develop our talent from within. Whether it's through our draft choices or through the coaching staff and scouting staff. I think we have a lot of people who are ready for advancement and the opportunities came.

"Both him and Greg have been coordinators before. They will use that experience from what they have had with previous teams and hopefully make us better."

While the Redskins brass will be spending their time evaluating college prospect talent throughout the rest of the week in Indianapolis, the team also knows there are many decisions to make with free agents that will impact how they view the draft.

According to Allen, and expressed by head coach Jay Gruden on Wednesday, the team has contingency plans about the potential variables that will occur in the coming weeks.