Bruce Allen Looking Forward To Future With Kirk Cousins

The Redskins' team president discussed in an interview that the team will keep working on a long-term deal with Kirk Cousins after recently applying the franchise tag.
The Redskins made the decision to franchise tag quarterback Kirk Cousins with the exclusive designation on Tuesday, preventing teams from making competing offers and providing a better opportunity to negotiate a long-term deal before July 15.
Team president Bruce Allen, on a recent episode of "Redskins Nation," spoke about the Reskins' decision to apply the tag and what that means moving forward through the free agency period.
"Well obviously we said for a number of months we want Kirk back with our team," Allen said. "We think he's really proved himself but we think his future is bright. As we told Kirk we are going to keep working on a long-term deal."
Allen had mentioned as recently as the Senior Bowl that he would like to sign Cousins long-term, so his comments were a continuation of that desire. As for the actual process of getting a long-term contract, it was reported that the team met with Cousins' agent Wednesday night, likely the first of several meetings that will take place over the coming weeks.
Allen didn't seem concerned about brushing up against the July 15 deadline.
"Well that's a deadline more than anything," Allen said. "There is no reason we can't discuss the future and that's what we are doing… I think Coach Gruden and his staff have a great relationship on the field with Kirk and off the field. I think he is getting more and more comfortable on what we are trying to accomplish on offense. Obviously he has several weapons that helps this offense run and we are looking forward to the future."
That optimism stems from a desire to continue building from within the organization. That began early this offseason with the two vacant coordinator positions both being filled in-house by quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh and outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky.
"It's unusual when you have two new coordinators who were already on the staff," Allen said. "That's what we want to do. We want to develop our talent from within. Whether it's through our draft choices or through the coaching staff and scouting staff. I think we have a lot of people who are ready for advancement and the opportunities came.
"Both him and Greg have been coordinators before. They will use that experience from what they have had with previous teams and hopefully make us better."
While the Redskins brass will be spending their time evaluating college prospect talent throughout the rest of the week in Indianapolis, the team also knows there are many decisions to make with free agents that will impact how they view the draft.
According to Allen, and expressed by head coach Jay Gruden on Wednesday, the team has contingency plans about the potential variables that will occur in the coming weeks.
"We have been working on a plan for the last month with the personnel staff and recently with the coaching staff to identify the players we think would fit the Redskin mold," Allen said. "Those who can fit in not only to the locker room but to our community and help us win. We will see if they get to free agency and if they do the phones will be ringing."