Bruce Allen Media Session On Alumni Day

Jul 12, 2010 at 01:13 PM
Opening Statement:

"[This is a] great day for the Washington Redskins. A special time to bring back not only the legends of the game, but some of the architects of the Washington Redskins that our fans have loved over the decades. You got to see that they are great people and it's wonderful to have them here."

On why he felt it was important to reach out to the former Redskins:

"I don't think it's a need. I think it's the right thing. Obviously, many of these people are like family to me. We're going to have an event this afternoon to incorporate our active players with our great alumni. I really feel this is a special time to be a Redskin."

On the alumni crediting him for organizing today's event:

"I was raised a Redskins fan. We owe them a great debt of gratitude for their accomplishments for building this game. Not just the three Super Bowl trophies, but the way they represented themselves in the burgundy and gold. I think they're going to give great lessons for our current players to follow. We're fortunate that we have such great alumni."

On the alumni's feelings about today's event and the future of the franchise:

"They're excited. They are Redskins fans. They're proud of their contributions and they want this team to perform well. It's just great. We have plenty more events coming up that we're going to announce to them later on. What can I say? It is wonderful. We're going to have a lot of fun in the next few hours."

