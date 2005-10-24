Brunell Shakes Off Calf Injury; Rogers Out

As expected, quarterback Mark Brunell started for the Redskins in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField. Brunell had suffered a mild strained calf during last Thursday's practice. The injury was not serious, but he was listed on the team's injury report as probable heading into the game.

Brunell completed 13-of-20 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He turned in a 147.9 QB rating, a career-high. The Redskins won 52-17 in a dominating offensive performance.

"We had everything go right today," Brunell said. "We were hitting on all cylinders."

Meantime, the Redskins listed two defensive linemen among the inactives for the game: Cedric Killings sat out the game due to an ankle sprain and rookie Aki Jones did not play due to a hamstring injury.

The shortage of defensive linemen meant that Nic Clemons was active for his first NFL game. Clemons, the brother of Redskins reserve linebacker Chris Clemons, had been inactive for the first five games this season after spending the last two years on the Redskins' practice squad.

Rookie cornerback Carlos Rogers was also among the Redskins' inactive players. Rogers had been nursing an ankle injury last week, but he had returned to practice on Friday. He was listed as probable heading into the game.

The Redskins' full list of inactives was as follows: kicker John Hall, Rogers, running back Nehemiah Broughton, cornerback Dimitri Patterson, offensive lineman Jim Molinaro, Killings and Jones.

The third quarterback was Jason Campbell.

The 49ers listed the following players as inactive: wide receivers Otis Amey and Arnaz Battle, cornerback Ahmed Plummer, linebacker Saleem Rasheed, offensive linemen Jonas Jennings and Patrick Estes and defensive tackle Ronald Fields.

The 49ers' third quarterback was Cody Pickett.

On offense, wide receiver Johnnie Morton, the brother of former Redskin Chad Morton, started in place of Battle. Left tackle Anthony Clement started in place of Jennings.