Bucs' Freeman Talks Banks, McNabb







The Bucs (7-5) compete with everybody but they haven't beaten a team with a winning record. They've lost their last two games, as have the Redskins (5-7).

Freeman said he looks forward to seeing two players on Sunday – one he knows well and one he has long admired. Redskins return artist and receiver Brandon Banks was a teammate for a season at Kansas State and quarterback Donovan McNabb has long been special to Freeman.

Banks, Freeman said, "is explosive. There was no doubt in my mind that if he got a shot in the NFL, he'd make it on the team and be a big asset. He was a 1,000-yard receiver for me."

Freeman, Banks said, "is the reason I went to K-State. I wanted to play with a great quarterback."

McNabb?

"I've been a huge Donovan McNabb fan ever since I was a kid and really started watching quarterbacks," said Freeman, 22, who was in grade school when McNabb entered the NFL in 1999. "He's a great player, exciting to watch. The older I've gotten and the more football I've played, I've really started to appreciate his game and everything he brings to the table as a quarterback. A lot of my game, I try to model after him."

QUOTABLE:"Obviously we got outcoached, outplayed, got our butts kicked. I don't know what else you can say about it." – New York Jets coach Rex Ryan, after Monday night's 45-3 loss to the New England Patriots. ... "We weren't surprised with the outcome." – Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork. ... "They're all beautiful. They're all special in their own way." – Cleveland Browns coach Eric Mangini, after a somewhat homely 13-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins. ... "We're certainly not afraid to go out on the road and try to quiet someone else's crowd. We are certainly not afraid of that challenge." – New York Giants guard Chris Snee. The Giants play three of their last four games away. ... "There could possibly be a 10-6 team, maybe an 11-5 team, not make the playoffs this year. We don't want to be that team on the outside looking in." – Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris, whose team leads the NFC North by one game over the Green Bay Packers. The teams meet in the season finale. The Bears play at home Sunday against the streaking Patriots.

AROUND THE NFL:By virtue of their six takeaways against the Redskins, the Giants now lead the NFL in that category with 30. Their early sloppiness with the football, however, still leaves them with a league-leading 31 turnovers. ... The Redskins rank last in the NFL in defending plays on first down, allowing 6.78 yards per such play. The league average is 5.5; the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 1 in this category (4.32). ... Patriots quarterback Tom Brady now tops the NFL in passer rating at 109.5, just ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Vick. Brady has thrown 27 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. ... The Arizona Cardinals have lost seven consecutive games and scored 25 points in the last three. They play the Denver Broncos Sunday. The Broncos fired coach Josh McDaniels on Monday and that's bad news for the Cards. Two other teams (the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings) gave their coaches the big haircut this season and promptly won for their interim replacements. The Cowboys are 3-1 under Jason Garrett, the Vikings 2-0 for Leslie Frazier. ... A lot of the early talk about the problems of the New Orleans Saints faded away with their five-game winning streak. They've scored 30 or more points in each of the last four. "A lot of it is just weathering the storm sometimes and you've just got to. We knew it was going to be tough coming into the season, just from the expectations and everybody gunning for you and being Super Bowl champs and everything," quarterback Drew Brees said. "For us it was just a matter of kind of going through those tough times." ... St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson needs 15 rushing yards to notch his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season. He missed out only as a rookie (673) when he split time with Marshall Faulk. ... Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gone five consecutive starts without throwing an interception, the first time for a Packers passer since Bart Starr in 1966.