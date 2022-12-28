Bugel's 'Hogs' Had Deep Impact

Starke joined Washington in 1971 as an 11th-round draft pick and would establish himself as a regular contributor two years later. When the Hogs gained prominence during Washington's Super Bowl XVII run in 1982, Starke was given the nickname "The Head Hog" due to his veteran status.

Since Starke played the bulk of his career in the pre-Hogs era, he remembers how playing offensive line was often a thankless job.

Now, current players often seek out Starke and other Hogs to thank them for changing how offensive linemen are perceived.

"Whenever I go to a training camp, whenever the linemen see me come in the door, the first thing they always say is, 'Thanks,'" Starke said. "It was the Hogs that made it so that offensive linemen make a lot of money in today's game.

"No one ever talked about the offensive line before the Hogs. It changed how people look at football. Now everybody knows you have to have a good offensive line."

Talking to reporters after his retirement press conference, Bugel said that giving his offensive line a nickname was a challenge of sorts.

"When you give a group a nickname, they better back it up," Bugel said. "Also, if you give a group a nickname, you have to understand there can be a lot of jealousy on a football team. But this team accepted it. The whole team did, and they thought it was really neat.

"When other teams started saying, 'We're going to butcher the Hogs,' and stuff like that, I think [the Washington offensive linemen] took it as a personal affront. They were nasty, and that was a great bunch to coach."

They were so good and so close as a group--their headquarters was "The Five O'Clock Club," a small tool shed at the team facility --that they took practical jokes to another level.

Bugel laughed at how he felt like he needed to wear a helmet inside the dormitory during training camp because a brick might fall on his head as he opened his dorm room door.

Even the "Boss Hog" was not immune from their hijinks.

He had their respect, though.

"The Redskins have been to the Super Bowl with different running backs, different quarterbacks, but for a long spell the offensive line didn't change--it was the Hogs," Starke said. "That's Joe Bugel. He created a name and a brand of football and a history that changed how people looked at football.