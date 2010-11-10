Bye Week Comes At An Opportune Time For Redskins





The Redskins' bye week has arrived.

Players welcomed the respite after eight games of the regular season, even though they have two weeks to think about the disappointing 37-25 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Many departed the Washington, D.C., area following a Tuesday morning practice at Redskins Park.

Of course, the bye has also offered players an opportunity to escape the Donovan McNabb drama of the last few days.

Ever Since McNabb was benched late in Sunday's loss in Detroit, players have been inundated with questions surrounding the Redskins' quarterback.

Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, whose locker is adjacent to McNabb's, was asked how McNabb was handling the controversy.

"He's a pro's pro, but shoot, I'm the new guy, I can't tell him how to act," Armstrong said. "He has been in the league 11 years. He knows how to handle everything."

Armstrong has bye week plans to travel back to Carrollton, Tex., to spend time with his family.

McNabb? He is headed home to Phoenix, Ariz., for a bye week breather and to heal up hamstring and quad injuries.

Clinton Portis? He is headed to Russia, or so he says. You can never really believe much of anything Portis says.

Head coach Mike Shanahan plans to get away as well, but first he wants to review film, re-evaluate players and come up with a game plan for the second half of the season.

"We're going to be looking over the things that we can improve upon," Shanahan said. "That is what is good about the bye week. We will look at ourselves, analyze this and have a game plan when the players come back.

"We are at the halfway point of the year of where we need to go to hopefully finish with a very good record."

Some of the defensive coaches worked overtime on Monday so that they could depart for the bye week after Tuesday's practice.

Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett is headed home to St. Louis to spend time with his family and watch his son play Chase play high school football.