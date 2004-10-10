News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Byner's Ties Extend to Redskins, Ravens

Oct 10, 2004 at 02:09 PM

For Earnest Byner, Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens will serve as a glimpse back at his past but also a look ahead to his future. The Redskins' running backs coach has a long history with the Baltimore Ravens organization, dating back to the mid-1980s when the Ravens were the Cleveland Browns.

Byner also is one of the 70 Greatest Redskins. He played for the burgundy and gold from 1989-93 and rushed for 3,950 yards--a mark that remains fifth on the team's all-time rushing list. He also won a Super Bowl ring in 1991 playing for Joe Gibbs.

Upon retirement in 1996, Byner served as the Ravens' Director of Player Development. He held that role through last season, when his desire to coach brought him back to Washington.

Byner is too focused on his job to even think about any nostalgia. And there's plenty of it with Cleveland-Baltimore franchise, from two AFC Championship game appearances in the late 1980s to winning a Super Bowl in 2000.

"This is a week of trying to get a win," he said. "That's the reality I'm in."

That doesn't mean Byner won't spend a little time after the game catching up with members of the Ravens organization.

"There are still a lot of people over there who I know--I worked with a lot of those players closely," he said. "Being in player development, you get to know the guys off the field. You get to know some of their strengths and weaknesses.The relationships with Ozzie Newsome, Steve Bisciotti, Brian Billick, the players and the rest of the staff--you can't really replace those relationships."

In Washington, Byner has re-forged bonds with his old coaches. During his time in Washington, Byner played for Gibbs, offensive coordinator Don Breaux, quarterbacks coach Jack Burns and assistant head coach-offense Joe Bugel.

Byner has been working closely with new Redskins running back Clinton Portis. The 5-11, 205-pound Portis has rushed for 369 yards on 92 carries. He electrified the FedExField crowd on his first carry as a Redskin, bursting loose for a 64-yard touchdown.

Since then, Portis has averaged 3.4 yards per carry. He has also fumbled three times, including once in last week's 17-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

"Clinton's not frustrated, he's motivated to be successful," Byner said. "He has a desire to continue to excel and we want all of our players have those attributes. Those are the things that we are going to keep trying to push and try to convey to the players."

Byner praised Portis for accepting responsibility for the fumbles.

"Clinton is young, but evidently he has the abilities and forethought to stand up and be a leader--because we need leaders," Byner said. "Difficult times brings leadership out of individuals--and that's what I think you saw in Clinton."

Byner said the offense's struggles in recent games can be attributed to growing pains. Along with Portis, quarterback Mark Brunell, center Cory Raymer, right tackle Ray Brown and wide receiver James Thrash are among the newcomers to the offense.

"Obviously we want everything to work together," he said. "The reality is that we are building. It takes a little bit longer to build an offensive system, to scheme, and for everybody to get on the same page for that camaraderie to actually get established. We will find the answers. We know what can win games and that's what we going to focus on."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising