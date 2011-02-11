News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Feb 11, 2011 at 08:36 AM

         *Redskins Prepare to Snap the Ball on a Crucial 3rd Down Play* by Olatunde Agbede
         <td>
Congratulations to Olatunde Agbede, whose photo was selected as the winning photo in the Canon Shoot Like A Pro® Sweepstakes. Throughout the season Olatunde and five other Redskins fans each had a chance to shoot a game from the sidelines just like the pros with the Canon EOS Digital Rebel XSi Camera.

         Olatunde has won a 2010 VIP pre-season team experience with the Washington Redskins!
2010 Season Winner's Galleries

[

 Sunday, Sept. 12 

         vs. Dallas Cowboys  

         Dana Noga  

         Olney, MD
         <td>
 Sunday, Sept. 19 

         vs. Houston Texans  

         Olatunde Agbede  

         Beltsville, MD
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>[
 Sunday, Oct. 10 

         vs. Green Bay Packers  

         Ann Hunter  

         Bryantown, MD
         <td>
 Monday, Oct. 17 

         vs. Indianapolis Colts  

         Jennifer Taylor  

         Montgomery Village, MD
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td>
Sunday, Dec. 12 

         vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers</td>
         <td>
 Sunday, Jan. 2 

         vs. New York Giants  

         Mitch Ginsburg  

         Frederick, MD
     </tr>
 </tbody>

