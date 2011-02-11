<center>*Redskins Prepare to Snap the Ball on a Crucial 3rd Down Play* by Olatunde Agbede</center></td> <td>

Congratulations to Olatunde Agbede, whose photo was selected as the winning photo in the Canon Shoot Like A Pro® Sweepstakes. Throughout the season Olatunde and five other Redskins fans each had a chance to shoot a game from the sidelines just like the pros with the Canon EOS Digital Rebel XSi Camera. Olatunde has won a 2010 VIP pre-season team experience with the Washington Redskins!