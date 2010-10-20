Cardozo High School Football Coach Honored

The Washington Redskins announced today that head football coach Robert Richards of Cardozo High School in Washington, DC has been named Redskins High School Coach of the Week for the week of October 11, 2010.

The Redskins High School Coach of the Week program is designed to recognize and reward excellence in high school football coaching.

Coach Richards has been coaching football for 27 years, the last 24 as head coach at Cardozo. During his career, he has been honored by the DC Coaches Association, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. The Clerks have won 120 games under Coach Richards, giving him the most wins of any football coach in the school's history. The Clerks are currently 3-1.

Off the field, Coach Richards is also Cardozo's Athletic Director and the Dean of DCIAA football coaches. Assistant Principal Gregory McCants says Richards motivates his students by "setting a very positive example for all Cardozo students, and always being there for them. He also mentors most of the current coaches in the DCIAA and has become a teaching tool for those working on his staff who aspire to one day become head coaches or athletic directors". Richards also contributes his time to the Pop Warner Football League, an athletic organization which promotes the importance of academic success, by hosting youth football games at Cardozo's stadium on the weekends. During the summer, Richards facilitates the DC Coaches Summer Passing League which benefits student-athletes, coaches and football officials throughout the DC metropolitan area; a league that he founded fifteen years ago.

Each week during the 2010 high school football season, the Redskins will select one area high school head coach as the Redskins High School Coach of the Week. The selection is based on the coach's continuing commitment towards promoting youth football, developing motivated student-athletes, his overall community involvement and overall team performance and record.