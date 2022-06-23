Carson Wentz excited to play with 'explosive' Curtis Samuel

What Samuel does well is make plays with the ball in his hands. He was in the Top 3 in scrimmage yards for the Panthers in three of his four seasons. His biggest plays have come as a receiver; he caught 77% of his deep targets in 2020, which was the best among all receivers that year.

But Samuel has been used as a running back, too, as he has 489 yards on the ground in his career. Samuel doesn't care where he's lined up, though. As long as he's making plays, he'll be happy.

"Whatever role I gotta play, no matter if it's a receiver, running the ball, I'm down for whatever."

That should make Wentz happy as well.

"When you see him with the ball in his hands, he's electric."

The decision to hold Samuel out of the occasional practice near the end of the offseason workout program was made "out of an abundance of caution" from Rivera and his staff. The head coach said Samuel has had a strong camp, and there was no reason to push him.

That's certain to cause some anxiety from Washington fans, but it's clear that Samuel has made progress in his recovery since the season ended in January. In fairness, though, we'll have to wait until training camp to see how he performs when contact is allowed.

It sounds like Wentz can't wait for that day to come.