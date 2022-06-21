Coming off a career year, Jon Allen still has room to grow

While it was a standout year for Allen personally, Washington's defense did not perform well as a whole. They regressed from the second-best unit in 2020 to 22nd in 2021 and struggled to put pressure on quarterbacks.

So, for a player like Allen who cares more about team accomplishments, that was more than enough reason to get back to work.

"Jon was working on his game as soon as the season was over," Mills said.

Naturally, the one question that comes to mind is how much more can someone who was among the best defensive tackles improve? And if so, what does he need to work on?

The answer, according to Mills, is to keep immersing himself in the defensive scheme.

"Just the understanding of the defense, understanding what offenses are trying to do to us, what they're trying to do to him in particular," Mills said. "So just paying more attention to detail."

Allen does not believe in expectations; they do not do anything to help win games. At the same time, Allen's performance has led to many expecting him to continue improving as he enters his sixth season.

Allen still is not worried about that. The only thing he intends to control is how he approaches his growth. That is a strategy that has worked in his favor.