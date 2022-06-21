News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Coming off a career year, Jon Allen still has room to grow

Jun 21, 2022 at 03:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

06082022 OTAs 013
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Last year was the best the Washington Commanders have seen from Jonathan Allen.

Allen, who signed a contract extension prior to the 2021 season, earned every cent of his new deal by securing a career-high nine sacks and 30 quarterback hits to go with 62 tackles. The performance earned a spot in the 2021 Pro Bowl -- the first time the former first-round pick was selected for the all-star game.

As good as Allen was in 2021, defensive line coach Sam Mills III foresees more growth from the defensive tackle.

"Jon had a great year...and we still left a lot of meat on the bone," Mills told reporters after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

It is an intimidating thought, considering how well Allen performed last season. He led the Commanders' defensive line in tackles, and he received the fourth-highest overall grade from Pro Football Focus among all interior defensive linemen. In terms of pass-rushing, PFF listed only Javon Hargrave and Aaron Donald with better grades.

"He's physical at the point of attack, more so than anything else," head coach Ron Rivera said during the season. "You get a lot of guys that stutter and float looking for an opportunity. Jonathan just goes forward, and it is the quickest route to the quarterback."

Mills called Allen's pass rush "relentless," which helped him become the first ever Washington defensive tackle to start in a pro bowl.

"Allen was one of the most consistent interior pass-rushers in the game this season, although he cooled off a little down the stretch," wrote PFF’s Sam Monson, who grouped Allen his top 101 players of 2021. "Allen registered 67 pressures overall, upping his career-high by 17. He made 32 defensive stops and recorded an elite 90.9 PFF pass-rushing grade."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Minicamp 6/16

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their mandatory minicamp. Here are the top photos from Thursday's practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06162022 Minicamp 0001
1 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0002
2 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0003
3 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0004
4 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0005
5 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0006
6 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0007
7 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0008
8 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0009
9 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0010
10 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0011
11 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0012
12 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0013
13 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0014
14 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0015
15 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0016
16 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0017
17 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0018
18 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0019
19 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0020
20 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0021
21 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0022
22 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0023
23 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0024
24 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0025
25 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0026
26 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0027
27 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0028
28 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0029
29 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0030
30 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0031
31 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0032
32 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0033
33 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0034
34 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0035
35 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0036
36 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0037
37 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0038
38 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0039
39 / 40
Emilee Fails
06162022 Minicamp 0040
40 / 40
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While it was a standout year for Allen personally, Washington's defense did not perform well as a whole. They regressed from the second-best unit in 2020 to 22nd in 2021 and struggled to put pressure on quarterbacks.

So, for a player like Allen who cares more about team accomplishments, that was more than enough reason to get back to work.

"Jon was working on his game as soon as the season was over," Mills said.

Naturally, the one question that comes to mind is how much more can someone who was among the best defensive tackles improve? And if so, what does he need to work on?

The answer, according to Mills, is to keep immersing himself in the defensive scheme.

"Just the understanding of the defense, understanding what offenses are trying to do to us, what they're trying to do to him in particular," Mills said. "So just paying more attention to detail."

Allen does not believe in expectations; they do not do anything to help win games. At the same time, Allen's performance has led to many expecting him to continue improving as he enters his sixth season.

Allen still is not worried about that. The only thing he intends to control is how he approaches his growth. That is a strategy that has worked in his favor.

"If I go out there and do what I'm supposed to do, play hard, play physical, make sure I'm in the best shape of my life and my preparation is on point, I feel like no matter what the outcome is, I'll be happy with what I did."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson part of the competition at punt return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, June 22, 2022.

news

How Doug Williams' advice to Mark Schlereth help launch his NFL career

Schlereth was terrified before his first ever NFL start in 1989, but a little encouragement from Williams helped provide guidance for the rest of his career.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down the tight end position

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 21, 2022.

news

5 takeaways from the Commanders' offseason

The Washington Commanders are taking a six-week break before returning to the team facility for training camp. Here's a look at five takeaways from the Commanders' offseason.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has settled into Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 17, 2022.

news

Minicamp notebook | Rookies show confidence heading into offseason break

The Washington Commanders' offseason workout program is now finished. Here are some observations and quotes from Thursday morning.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 training camp schedule with events to be held across the region for fans

Commanders Training Camp will begin on July 27 and conclude on August 18. Special events for fans include a free practice event at FedExField on Saturday, August 6th, and practices taking place in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell embraces his new role

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

news

Warren Sapp is a big fan of Commanders' D-Line

The Hall of Fame defensive tackle has been providing some tips to the Commanders' defensive line, and he's impressed with their talent.

news

Minicamp notebook | Defense stands out on Day 2

The Washington Commanders wrapped up Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, and the defense delivered a strong performance from start to finish. Here are some observations from Wednesday's practice.

news

Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas remains optimistic about recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Advertising