How Doug Williams' advice to Mark Schlereth help launch his NFL career

Schlereth already knew in the days leading up to the game that he had a shot to make his NFL debut. He was competing with four-year veteran Ray Brown, who went on to play for four teams over the course of two decades, all week. By the end of the week, it was Schlereth who ended up finding a home on the starting lineup.

Winning a role over an experienced player was a challenge; preparing to face the gauntlet that was the Eagle's defensive front was another obstacle entirely. The group featured some of the best defensive players the league had to offer: Reggie White, Mike Pitts, Clyde Simmons and Byron Evans.

As amazing as it must have felt to earn the opportunity to be a starter, the prospect of going against such talented players had Schlereth "literally scared to death," and the only thing he could do was stare forward, completely focused on the game.

That's when Williams walked past Schlereth, but then he could sense the quarterback come back and stand next to him. Williams gave Schlereth a tap on the shoulder before saying:

"Listen, the only difference between you and those guys over there is those guys had an opportunity to make a name for themselves, and today's your opportunity. I have nothing but the utmost faith in you."

Williams knew that it was Schlereth's first start, but he also felt that it was his job as the quarterback to take care of his teammates, particularly the offensive line.

"I had to let you know that...they put their pants on the same way," Williams told Schlereth. "They weren't starting you because you just showed up. They were starting you because you deserved to start. My thing was to make sure you had the confidence to go out there, which you did.