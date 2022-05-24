Curtis Samuel 'flying around' after recovering from groin, hamstring injuries

It's that kind of versatility that makes Rivera believe he's still an ideal fit for Washington's offense. That was made clear by how he was used during 11-on-11 drills, when he was lined up at a variety of spots on the field.

Where he's lined up doesn't matter to Samuel, although he does feel that him touching the ball helps the team, regardless of how that happens.

"Whatever role I gotta play, no matter if it's a receiver, running the ball, I'm down for whatever."

There was plenty of hype surrounding Samuel when he signed with the Commanders last offseason. The hope is that he would be a viable No. 2 receiver for the offense with the ability to stretch the field in a variety of ways.

It seems like there's a path to that being a reality in 2022, and Rivera is ready to close the book on Samuel's groin issues of last year.