Carson Wentz is focused on finding balance between aggressive and conservative

Learning to do that starts with the play call and knowing what the offense is trying to accomplish on each play. Some plays offer the chance to move down the field with a chunk of yardage; others are meant to be screens, runs or quick passes.

That's why it's important, Wentz said, to take what's covered in film sessions and bring it to the field.

"You're not always trying to hit the home run," Wentz said. "Hopefully those small ones go for home runs, but you're trying to just ultimately win the game and there's a little chess match in there over and over and over throughout the game. And that's part of playing this position and understanding, when's the right time to strike."

The good news is that Wentz is making strides in learning the Commanders' system. He talks to his teammates in the huddle about certain aspects of each play, and he carries a high level of confidence in communicating the plays.